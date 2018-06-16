Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) Price Hits $0.0075

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $6,773.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00585262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00243166 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044949 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093525 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is medium.com/digitex-futures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

