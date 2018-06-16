Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $14.98 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Novaexchange. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $10,239.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040732 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004685 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001224 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com/dime. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

