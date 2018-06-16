Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 427,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000. New Mountain Finance comprises approximately 3.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,906,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,404 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,433,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,303 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,058,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,714 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 624,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of New Mountain Finance opened at $13.50 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.86 million. equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.