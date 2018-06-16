Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.51% of Nexstar Media Group worth $106,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 565,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

In other news, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $83,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

