Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309,126 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 38,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Southwest Airlines worth $189,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 99,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,506 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines opened at $52.18 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.03 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

