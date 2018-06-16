Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen Sells 8,350 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $288,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,899 shares in the company, valued at $16,388,764.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diodes traded up $0.02, reaching $36.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 323,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,689. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.38 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Diodes’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

