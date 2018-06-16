Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,044.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $335,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

DPLO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 396,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,697. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

