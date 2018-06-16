Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,397. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.74.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 59.32%. The company had revenue of C$6.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Sean Morrison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,000.00. Also, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$54,108.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $199,475.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.