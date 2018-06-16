Dixie Group (DXYN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dixie Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 47.2385823738887 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Dixie Group opened at $2.40 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. equities research analysts forecast that Dixie Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

