DLH (DLHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLHC. TheStreet lowered DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on DLH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

DLH traded up $0.14, hitting $5.54, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.42. DLH has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.88%. analysts predict that DLH will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Alderman sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $90,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,592 shares in the company, valued at $322,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $101,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock valued at $260,856. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 731,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 305,645 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

