DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Director Sells $69,550.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 15,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,687. DLH Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.42.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). DLH had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.00 price objective on DLH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 71.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 731,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 305,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

