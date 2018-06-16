Docademic Trading Up 45% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Docademic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Docademic has a market capitalization of $76.17 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Docademic has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015576 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00579983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00242752 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093332 BTC.

Docademic Token Profile

Docademic’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,622,107 tokens. The official website for Docademic is docademic.com. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Docademic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

