Docusign Inc’s (DOCU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 6th

Docusign’s (NASDAQ:DOCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 6th. Docusign had issued 21,700,000 shares in its IPO on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $629,300,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. During Docusign’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Docusign to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of DOCU opened at $63.95 on Friday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $65.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $22,760,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

