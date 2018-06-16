Dagmar Dolby Sells 17,439 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 17,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,092,902.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $6,487,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,212,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $6,293,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $6,154,000.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $6,249,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $301.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,167,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 604,109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 518,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 507,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,138,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 217,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,295,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

