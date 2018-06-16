Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,952,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362,095 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $16,138,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 217,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,560,000 after purchasing an additional 139,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $6,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,063,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,539,977 shares of company stock worth $95,875,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. 357,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,190. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $301.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

