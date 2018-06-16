Dollar Tree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 25,646 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,975% compared to the average volume of 1,236 put options.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $569,113.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,764.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $258,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.95 to $109.64 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree to $106.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.