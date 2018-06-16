Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.25 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Dollar Tree traded down $0.32, reaching $88.02, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,323. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $3,796,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $284,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $8,189,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $569,113.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,764.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.