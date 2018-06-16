Dollarama (DOL) Raised to “Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, May 28th. Raymond James currently has C$173.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$165.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$161.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$152.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$168.23.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$154.66 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$118.58 and a 1-year high of C$170.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$756.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.07, for a total value of C$7,203,360.00.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of January 28, 2018, it operated 1,160 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

