Dollarama (DOL) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$166.00 in a research note published on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$152.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$168.23.

DOL stock traded up C$2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$154.66. 1,009,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,039. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$118.58 and a 52-week high of C$170.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$756.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$762.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.07, for a total value of C$7,203,360.00.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of January 28, 2018, it operated 1,160 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

