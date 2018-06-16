Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News articles about Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group Inc. Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.6155154066819 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A traded down $0.08, reaching $14.27, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 55,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $405.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.81). Donegal Group Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.20 million. equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. Class A will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 target price on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,654,339 shares in the company, valued at $97,741,119. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

