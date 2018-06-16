DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Major Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $2,095.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.01480330 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007584 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014767 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019460 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

