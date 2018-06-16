Dotcoin Trading Down 16% This Week (DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Dotcoin has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $2,449.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dotcoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Dotcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dotcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.01476080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007631 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014752 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Dotcoin Token Profile

Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 571,099,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,099,500 tokens. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

Dotcoin Token Trading

Dotcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dotcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.