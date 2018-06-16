Dougherty & Co Weighs in on LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for LightPath Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

LightPath Technologies traded up $0.03, hitting $2.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 75,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.39.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 26.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

