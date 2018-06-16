Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $348,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

East West Bancorp traded down $0.37, reaching $69.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.