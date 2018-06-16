Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Director Paul B. Manning Purchases 27,000 Shares

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $767,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.04, reaching $30.31, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,344. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.60 million and a P/E ratio of -21.65.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). equities analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 348,290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

DOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “line” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

