Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $23,644.00 and $0.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

DRM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,479,143 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

