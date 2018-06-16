Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.38% of Dril-Quip worth $23,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,396.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. 518,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.54 and a beta of 0.80. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.84 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

