DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,549 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of DSW worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 217,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,951,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,647,000 after purchasing an additional 354,481 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSW in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

DSW stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. DSW Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

DSW Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

