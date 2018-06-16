Ducommun (DCO) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 21st. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Ducommun traded down $0.08, hitting $34.80, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 35,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.71. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $35.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.23 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $89,343.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $328,125. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ducommun by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 698,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ducommun by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ducommun by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

