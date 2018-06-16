Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) VP Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $89,343.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,181.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ducommun stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.71. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.23 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ducommun from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ducommun by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 698,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

