Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,855,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 327,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.22 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

