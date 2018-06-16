Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will post $196.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.74 million and the highest is $197.68 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $165.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $791.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $820.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $846.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $814.68 million to $893.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Duke Realty had a net margin of 196.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $234.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $28.12 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,835,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,375,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

