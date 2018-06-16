Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,849 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of DRE opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 196.21%. The company had revenue of $234.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.