Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $106.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $108.49 million. Duluth reported sales of $86.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $572.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.50 million to $575.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $668.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $658.10 million to $686.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Duluth had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Duluth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Duluth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 297,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duluth has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.06.

In related news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $376,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,432 shares of company stock worth $1,149,525 over the last ninety days. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Duluth by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Duluth by 1,452.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

