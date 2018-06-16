Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $132,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,328,000 after buying an additional 162,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after buying an additional 139,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,540,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $10,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 460,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $101.17 and a 1 year high of $134.25.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

