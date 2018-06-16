BidaskClub Downgrades Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Buy

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

