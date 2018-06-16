Dutch Coin Price Down 42.8% This Week (CRYPTO:DUTCH)

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dutch Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040615 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00383887 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000478 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00068264 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Dutch Coin Profile

Dutch Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. The official website for Dutch Coin is www.dutchcoin.net. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin. The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0.

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

