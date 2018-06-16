Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $112.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $108.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

DY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. 412,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,332. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $731.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,982.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

