Dycom Industries (DY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Dycom Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.45.

Dycom Industries opened at $99.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

