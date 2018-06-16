Grammer’s (ETR:GMM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Grammer (ETR:GMM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMM. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of GMM stock traded down €1.05 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.60 ($73.95). 20,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,134. Grammer has a 12 month low of €40.60 ($47.21) and a 12 month high of €61.95 ($72.03).

About Grammer

Grammer AG develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

