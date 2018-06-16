E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Million

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $23,764.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, YoBit, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00039287 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015037 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

