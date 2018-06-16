EA Coin (EAG) Price Down 52.1% Over Last Week

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One EA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EA Coin has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. EA Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $849.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00590857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00236623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093239 BTC.

EA Coin Profile

EA Coin was first traded on October 30th, 2017. EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io.

EA Coin Coin Trading

EA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

