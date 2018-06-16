Eagle Materials (EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.22. 413,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after purchasing an additional 805,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 663.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after acquiring an additional 477,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,262,000 after acquiring an additional 193,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 161,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,350,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

