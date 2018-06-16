Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Earthstone Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.8206598142026 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Earthstone Energy opened at $7.94 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

