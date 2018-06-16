East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EWBC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of East West Bancorp traded down $0.37, reaching $69.81, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,861,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,210. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.81 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $364,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,075 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $70,928.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,705 shares of company stock worth $8,611,403. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. National Pension Service bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

