East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

East West Bancorp traded down $0.37, reaching $69.81, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,861,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $70,928.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $25,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 228,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 408,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 106,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

