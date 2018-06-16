easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.96) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,250 ($16.64). Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised easyJet to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,831 ($24.38) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,100 ($27.96) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oddo Securities raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.64) to GBX 2,100 ($27.96) in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.63) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,753.73 ($23.35).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,754.50 ($23.36) on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 977.38 ($13.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.62).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

