Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $14.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

