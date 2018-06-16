Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price target on Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Brown & Brown traded down $0.07, hitting $28.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,689,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,872. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

