Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of Douglas Emmett traded up $0.13, hitting $38.86, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,696. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.